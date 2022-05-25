Website Layout Help

Hey guys ! Brand new to the community & appreciate any help/tips.

I am working on a website layout and just want to know what you think would be the ideal way too layout the (footer , header , and left side nav bar, ) in the same spot on every page… They will be on multiple pages , roughly 30-40 .

Should I use php “include” ? & also I am having more trouble then I should figuring out how to make my content respect those 3 objects space. Any thoughts?

Sorry if this question is noobish , I promise I have been studying HTML and CSS constantly and just can’t seem to grasp the layout .

Thank you in advance !