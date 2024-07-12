Website header displaying incorrectly on Chome

HTML & CSS
1

I maintain a WordPress website for a local history group, www.dlhg,org.uk
Until recently, I think it looked the same on Chrome, Firefox, or MS Edge.
Now, it’s displaying correctly on Firefox/Edge, but the “sticky header” at the top of the page is much smaller in Chrome, resulting in the image at the lop left hand of the screen being truncated.
I’ve used the “inspect” feature to try to pinpoint what’s happening, but haven’t succeeded. Could anyone help?
The CSS for this webpage is messy, it’s grown like topsy with several people adding lines of code - I please see below.
All ideas welcome!
This is quite a small issue, but I’m trying to get the hang of CSS, so I’d like to fix it.

CSS CODE
/* New classes for this website /
.EventText1 {
line-height: 1.25;
}
.EventText2 {
line-height: 1.5 !important;
}
.EventText3 {
line-height: 3;
}
.EventBox {
border: 1px solid black;
}
.RedEventBox {
border: 2px solid #A30042;
text-align: center;
}
.SpeakerBox {
border: 1px solid grey;
vertical-align: middle;
padding-top: 4px;
padding-bottom: 4px;
padding-left: 6x;
padding-right: 4px;
}
.EmphasizeGroup1 {
color: #0330fc;
font: Gill Sans;
background-color: #faec93;
border-color: #5c70ed;
border-style: solid;
padding: 10px;
}
.EmphasizeGroup2 {
color: #0330fc;
font: Gill Sans;
background-color: #ffd9ad;
border-style: dashed;
border-color: #5c70ed;
padding: 10px;
}
/ overrides on standard Css cclasses */
.small-title {
background-color: #ffd9ad;
font-weight: bold;
color: #fff;
font-size: 16px;
padding: 10px;
}

.entry-title h1 {
font-size: 18px;
}
h1 {
font-weight: bold;
color: #000FA3 !important;
font-size: 18px;
padding-top: 1px;
padding-bottom: 1px !important;
text-align: center;
}
h2 {
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 15px;
color: #000FA3;
padding-top: 5px;
padding-bottom: 5px;
}
div {
padding-top: 2px;
padding-bottom: 2px;
padding-left: 2px;
padding-right: 4px;
}
.primary-navigation {
background-color: #FDFD96;
border: 4px solid #A30042;
color: red;
}
.main-navigation li.menu-item a {
color: #fff;
}
.menu-button-container {
color: red;
}
.singular .entry-header {
border-bottom: none !important;
margin-bottom: 0 !important;
padding-bottom: 10px !important;
}
.site-header {
max-width: 1800px !important;
padding-right: 20px;
}
#primary-menu-list li a {
color: #000FA3;
font-weight: bold;
/* font-size: 16px !important; */
padding-left: 10px;
padding-right: 10px;
}
.primary-navigation {
padding-left: 10px;
padding-right: 10px;
padding-top: 60px;
}

button.sub-menu-toggle {
width: 20px !important;
}

.Cabin {
font-family: Cabin;
}

nav#site-navigation {
margin-right: auto !important;
}

.site-header {
background: #ffff;
z-index: 999;
margin: 0 auto;
border-bottom: 1px solid #dadada;
width: 100%;
position: fixed;
top: -115px;
left: 0;
right: 0;
}

.entry-header {
padding-top: 50px;
}

.entry-content {
padding-top: 50px;
}

/* Fix Android menu bugs */
@media only screen and (min-width: 482px) {
.site-header {
padding-bottom: 10px !important;
}
}
title {
padding-top: 5px;
padding-bottom: 5px;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 481px) {
.menu-button-container {
position: fixed;
padding: 0;
top: 15px;
}

.admin-bar .menu-button-container {
	top: 120px;
}

}

2

Looks OK in my Chrome.

dorking

3

Interesting. I’m on
Version 126.0.6478.127 (Official Build) (64-bit)
And running under Windows Windows 10 Pro
What are you on?

4

Same version and also on Windows 10 Pro.

5

Thanks!
Right, I shall try try it out on Chrome on some other PCs/Laptops.

6

Is this the issue you are talking about?

dlhg.org.uk_ (1)
dlhg.org.uk_ (1)1604×1108 254 KB

That happens at screen widths of around 820px and less in all browsers and devices.

If that is the issue then you will need to rethink that magic number fixed positioning as the padding changes in each media query so top:-115px is not a viable method unless you also change it to match the change in padding at the same breakpoints.

If that is the issue you meant then I would add something lkike this to get started.

.site-header{
padding-top:0;
top:-30px;
position:-webkit-sticky;
position:sticky;
}
.entry-contrent{padding:0;}

That is additional code that should follow all existing css.

I’m not really sure why you cut the top of the header off but I guess that’s your design choice.:slight_smile: