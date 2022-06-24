Web Design & UX improvements for our website

since we are just before the top of our season, and we are planning also to make a new website next year, we are collecting ideas on how to improve the current website.

For our home page https://www.ncp-charter.com/ we are curious to understand especially what elements do you think are missing on it. We know that not all things are aligned properly and that the website is not loading fast enough (currently we are also limited by the system the website is built in).

The same question goes for our landing page template, like this one https://www.ncp-charter.com/crewed-yacht-charters.html. For sure we will add Client testimonials and our USP in some way on the landing page, like it is on the homepage, but would like to understand, what other things do you think, would these landings benefit from.