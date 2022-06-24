Web Design & UX improvements for our website

Design & UX
#1

since we are just before the top of our season, and we are planning also to make a new website next year, we are collecting ideas on how to improve the current website.

For our home page https://www.ncp-charter.com/ we are curious to understand especially what elements do you think are missing on it. We know that not all things are aligned properly and that the website is not loading fast enough (currently we are also limited by the system the website is built in).

The same question goes for our landing page template, like this one https://www.ncp-charter.com/crewed-yacht-charters.html. For sure we will add Client testimonials and our USP in some way on the landing page, like it is on the homepage, but would like to understand, what other things do you think, would these landings benefit from.

#2

Oh, and I almost forgot: the last thing, since we are concentrating a lot of effort on our content, how can we still improve our blog post page. They are all made in the same way. We are also curious to understand if in your opinion, the paragraph font size for blog posts is big enough, or if you would prefer it bigger (link to one of our blogs: https://www.ncp-charter.com/news/marex-boat-the-perfect-yacht.html

I would like to thank you very much already in advance for any helpful advice, info, … We are searching especially for critical feedback, so do not be afraid to get off the chest, everything that comes to your mind.