Want to sell Node.js app, how to secure my code

I have create a tradeapp which run with node.js express and metatrader plattform which is used by forex traders. This app help people to make around 5% profit per month with a easy hedge strategy and i want to try selling it to some people, to earn myself some money and trade with it, but i ask myself beside of how to make good marketing, how to secure the code, normaly i would need to send people all files as a folder and then they start with powershell the node server, but that would mean i need to give them all source codes files and they can copy it and send it everywhere and everybody can use it then for free and i dont earn anything from selling.

I am sure this is a thing where experienced node.js developer have a solution or?