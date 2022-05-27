Vuejs 2 state variable problem

I am new to vuejs and I am trying to pass a state variable to a local component variable so to manipulate just the local variable.
I have the error bellow ,how can I solve it?
Error: [vuex] do not mutate vuex store state outside mutation handlers.
My code is bellow.
mounted() {
this.toDelete=this.pconflict;
…
}
,
computed: {
pconflict(){
return this.$store.state.productModule.conflictContainer
}
,…
}
methods: {
…
goToSaveConflictTable() {
…
this.toDelete.merge_container[0].product_conflict.product_domains[0].domain_urls.splice(1, 1);
}
…
}