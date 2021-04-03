Vue Router paths to pages not linking up

I am starting out with vue router today, and have what I thought was the basics in place, but when I see my project in the browser when i click for example ‘about’ all I get is a ‘Your file couldn’t be accessed’ so my paths to pages and links and the url arent linking up.
When I publish this is the url that I see first - file:///C:/Users/CardiffMet_Projects/front-end-dev-for-staff-profile/index.html
So then when I click About nothing renders and also the content for index doesnt appear either.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Home - Lee Project</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-router"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app" class="container" style="margin-top: 50px;">
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-light" style="background-color: #e3f2fd;">
<div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="navbarTogglerDemo03">
<ul class="navbar-nav mr-auto mt-2 mt-lg-0">
<li> <router-link class="nav-link" to=""> Home </router-link> </li>
<li> <router-link class="nav-link" to="about"> About </router-link> </li>
<li> <router-link class="nav-link" to="contact"> Contact </router-link> </li>
</ul>
</div>
</nav>
<div class="text-center" style="margin-top: 20px;">
<router-view></router-view>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Vue Pages -->
<script src="pages/home.vue.js"></script>
<script src="pages/about.vue.js"></script>
<script src="pages/contact.vue.js"></script>
<!-- Vue Instance and Routes -->
<script>
var routes = [
{ path: '/', component: Home },
{ path: '/about', component: About },
{ path: '/contact', component: Contact }
];
var router = new VueRouter({
routes: routes,
mode: 'history',
base: '/'
});
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
router: router
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
I have created the ‘pages’ folder and my files inside there are:
about.vue.js ; contact.vue.js ; home.vue.js
This for example is what home and about currently look like, but neither of these renders in the view.
var Home = {
template: "<div><h1>Home</h1><p>This is home page</p></div>"
};
var About = {
template: "<div><h1>About</h1><p>This is about page</p></div>"
};