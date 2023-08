Hi there,

I’ve been working through the Vue Mastery Intro To Vue JS series and have come to the part where you switch between colours but it doesn’t state how to set a default.

What would be the best way to apply this in my case? I currently have the page setup so that you can switch colours and it will highlight it using a “selected” class.

I have attempted to apply it inline via the “:class” when the index is 0 using || for the condition, but this obviously cannot then be removed.

Many thanks!