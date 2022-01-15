VSCode add icons to Activity Bar

How can I add other extension icons to the Activity Bar ?

I want to add new custom icon, next to the source control and debug icons.

I read this page but did not understand.

I went to path C:\Users\Moh\AppData\Local\Programs\Microsoft VS Code\resources\app and added this configs to package.json:

// etc... "author": { "name": "Microsoft Corporation" }, "license": "MIT", "main": "./out/main", //***************// // I added following lines: "contributes": { "views": { "code-runner": [ { "id": "codeRunner", "name": "Code Runner" } ] } }, // etc...

But nothing changed.

Is my chosen path correct?

Is the written configuration correct?