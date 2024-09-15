Visit counter not working

Good morning

I tried to create a small js script for a visit counter and it doesn’t work.

Do you have an idea?

https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/XWLwaWm

In your codepen the link in this line…

const data = await fetch('https://api.countapi.xyz/hit/cdevl-counter/visits')

…produces this information…

504 Gateway Time-out :rolleyes:

Also codepen will be unable to make head or tales of this…

<script src="index.js" defer></script>

This, of course, begs the question; why are you wanting to
use an inferior javascript method when you a have already
been provided with a working PHP one in this post here…

Visit counter