Visit counter not working

In your codepen the link in this line…

const data = await fetch('https://api.countapi.xyz/hit/cdevl-counter/visits')

…produces this information…

504 Gateway Time-out

Also codepen will be unable to make head or tales of this…

<script src="index.js" defer></script>

This, of course, begs the question; why are you wanting to

use an inferior javascript method when you a have already

been provided with a working PHP one in this post here…

Visit counter