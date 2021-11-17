Violates the Content Security Policy

You seem to have an incomplete or incorrect idea about what CSP is. I think it might help to read up some more on what CSP actually is and what it’s for.

WebSteve: WebSteve: Yet it surely isn’t inline JS, is it?

Yes, it is.

If you want to allow this bit of JS you can do three things

Put it in a separate .js file and include it using <script src="some-file.js" /> Add nonce="{{ some random value }}" to the <script> tag (e.g. <script nonce="jhdgsd8asA"> ) and then add that same nonce to the CSP: script-src nonce-jhdgsd8asA Add unsafe-inline to the script-src part of CSP (NOT recommended, defeats the purpose of CSP)

WebSteve: WebSteve: <link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="48x48" href="http://www.companyname.com/ae/icon_48.png">

The point of the CSP is that you explicitly state which domains your site is allowed to download stuff from. So if you want to show an image that is hosted on www.companyname.com then you need to have www.companyname.com in the img-src of your CSP.

PS. Don’t choose 3, it’s a bad option. Did I mention it’s not recommended?