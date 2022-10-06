Correctly set CSP

I am new of CSP: only today I tried to set a CSP for my websites, following (trying to follow ) the tips of a page of sitepoint.
I put this code:
Content-Security-Policy: default-src 'self';
script-src 'self' 'sha256-[some-hash]';
adding it to my previous code, so that now the whole header code is:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<?php
header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *; Content-Security-Policy: default-src 'self'; script-src 'self' 'sha256-[some-hash];");
?>
The Measure Page Qualiy (https://web.dev/measure/) keep not seeing this code and saying:
No CSP found in enforcement mode
Where I’m wrong?