Vert/Horiz Centering an Image with a little Text

I have a little webpage I created on the free site NEKOWEB and I can’t figure out how to perfectly center — vertically and horizontally — my little avatar and some text below it. I’m not good with Flex (as everyone here knows heh) and I have a suspicion this is Flex territory (?). Or grid (?).

But I have to explain something about my avatar: I center it on the nose, not the dimensions of his enclosing block. That’s all been accounted for in the graphic I uploaded so that centering his enclosing box will center on his nose.

Except of course it doesn’t. It neither centers horizontally or vertically. The only text as you can see is my name semicodin and “Click.” I want the graphic clickable to another page which we can call temporary.html. Thanks for your help.