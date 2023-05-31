Validation help, please

please see
https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/validator?uri=forallthetime.com%2Fnature2%2Fstyle.css&profile=css3svg&usermedium=all&warning=1&vextwarning=&lang=en
dont understand this at all
please pass on the correct code and provide me with what was my problem
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fforallthetime.com%2Fnature2%2Findex.html
not much here, kindly explain
i am aware there is a space in my image src
and
https://forallthetime.com/nature2/index.html
here i am missing some, but not all, images… no clue why
its fine in my text editor, before FTP
sorry if its obvious and i missed something silly
again, please pass on the proper code and coment how you fixed my issue… i want to learn
MANY THANKS
In the first case, you’ve got your @media blocks inside-out with your CSS. The CSS styles go inside the @media section, not the other way around. So re-organize the lower half of your CSS like this:
(stuff above here remains the same)
/* grid styles ------------------------------------ */
.main {
display: grid;
}
@media (min-width: 600px) {
.main {
grid-template-columns: repeat(6, 1fr);
}
.info--1 {
grid-column: span 2;
grid-row: span 2;
}
.info--2 {
grid-column: span 2;
}
.figure1 {
grid-column: span 3;
grid-row: span 2;
}
.figure6 {
grid-column: span 2;
}
.figure7 {
grid-column: span 3;
}
}
Regarding the question about images, I can’t tell what the actual image file names look like on the server, but I’ll bet there’s a disconnect somewhere with the name in the link, with all the various upper and lower case letters, and the actual spelling of those file names on the server. List out the file names on the server and compare very closely to make sure there isn’t a typo (suggestion: use all the same case, don’t use spaces or other weird letters, or you’ll continue to have this problem in the future).