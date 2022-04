I have a simple web form to collect subscribers birthdays. By default adding the field as a date field seems to be problematic, since on mobile is opens a date picker (which is a PITA, and unnecessary, to enter a birthday).

I’d like to find a way to let the user enter the date into MM-DD-YYYY but convert it to ISO8601 on submti, with no datepicker being used at all.

is there a good way to do this?