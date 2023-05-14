Using PHP database sessions and needing to regenerate session id issue

Hi.

I am utilising PHP sessions with a database rather than the traditional file storage. I currently am running into an issue with session regeneration. For the sign in, we regenerate the session id everytime and as expected the session handler destroys the session, makes a new session id and the the user_id column data will be missing but then i run a new update query to insert the user_id back in but it won’t work at all. I think i am being very thick as it’s been a long day but please can someone help.

I also think i may be going about this implementation wrong as regeneration needs to happen automatically every so often. Effectively, we require the sessions to be stored in a database so they can be remotely revoked by the user from any device they are signed into. But this session table is for any sessions, so the user_id can be null to support guest experiences. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Please see laravel: HTTP Session - Laravel - The PHP Framework For Web Artisans

I also would utilise a framework but this is for a project where that isn’t possible… also tbh it’s shown i need to polish up on my vanilla PHP skills. Thanks

The table has 4 columns:

session_id

session_data

session_lastaccesstime

user_id (optional)

My SessionHandler class looks like this:

<?php class CustomSessionHandler implements \SessionHandlerInterface { private $pdo; public function __construct($database) { $this->pdo = $database; } public function open($savePath, $sessionName): bool { print "Session opened.

"; return true; } public function close(): bool { print "Session closed.

"; return true; } public function read($sessionId): string|false { $sql = $this->pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM sessions WHERE session_id = :id"); $sql->execute(['id' => $sessionId]); $data = $sql->fetch(); if ($data) { $sql = "UPDATE sessions SET session_lastaccesstime = NOW() WHERE session_id = :id"; $this->pdo->prepare($sql)->execute(['id' => $sessionId]); return $data['session_data']; } else { return ''; } } public function write($sessionId, $data): bool { print "Session value written.

"; print "Sess_ID: $sessionId

"; $sql = $this->pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO sessions SET session_id = :id, session_data = :session_data, session_lastaccesstime = NOW() ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE session_data = :session_data"); $sql->execute(['id' => $sessionId, 'session_data' => $data]); return true; } public function destroy($sessionId): bool { print "Session destroyed.

"; print "Sess_ID: $sessionId

"; $sql = $this->pdo->prepare("DELETE FROM sessions WHERE session_id=:id"); $sql->execute(['id' => $sessionId]); return true; } public function gc($lifetime): int { $this->pdo->query("DELETE FROM sessions WHERE session_lastaccesstime < DATE_SUB(NOW(), INTERVAL " . $lifetime . " SECOND)"); return true; } }

I then initialise with this:

$dsn = 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=artefact;charset=utf8'; $username = 'root'; $password = ''; try { $db = new PDO($dsn, $username, $password, [ PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION, PDO::ATTR_DEFAULT_FETCH_MODE => PDO::FETCH_ASSOC, ]); echo 'connected'; } catch (\PDOException $e) { throw new \PDOException($e->getMessage(), (int)$e->getCode()); } $handler = new CustomSessionHandler($db); session_set_save_handler($handler, true); register_shutdown_function('session_write_close'); session_start(); $_SESSION['chicken'] = "kfc";

Dummy sign in code:

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST') { if ($_POST['action'] == 'login') { // pretend submitted credentials, all good // db returns $user = [ 'id' => 1, 'username' => "JohnDoe123", ]; $_SESSION['user_id'] = $user['id']; $_SESSION['username'] = $user['username']; //session_regenerate_id(true); -- uncomment this and then the update query will not be executed $sql = "UPDATE sessions SET user_id = :user_id WHERE session_id = :id"; $db->prepare($sql)->execute(['user_id' => $user['id'], 'id' => session_id()]); } if ($_POST['action'] == 'logout') { $_SESSION = array(); $cookie_par = session_get_cookie_params(); setcookie(session_name(), '', time() - 86400, $cookie_par['path'], $cookie_par['domain'], $cookie_par['secure'], $cookie_par['httponly']); session_destroy(); } }

<?php if (isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) { ?> logged in <form action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="logout" /> <button type="submit">fake sign out</button> </form> <?php } else { ?> <form action="<?php echo $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="login" /> <button type="submit">fake sign in</button> </form> <?php } ?>

Thanks in advance