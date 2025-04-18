Using negative values in SQL Server

On my user interface, I have to use a hard coded select option for a drop down and every time, that option is selected, I have to store a value corresponding to it in the database. I was thinking of storing negative numbers starting from -1 each time this option is selected and saved in the database. I plan on incrementing it by 1 so it will be -1, -2 , -3 and so on and so forth. Is there anything wrong with this approach?