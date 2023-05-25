I’m using JavaScript to send data to the database and not using the default <form> 's submit.

let g_submitFormData = () => { const request = new Request( BASE_URL + "api/add", { headers: {'X-CSRFToken': csrftoken} } ); return fetch(request, { method: 'POST', mode: 'same-origin', body: JSON.stringify(Alpine.store('global_data')) }) .then(response => response.json()) .then(response => { data = response; console.log(data); return data; }); }

But now I am in a fix when I want to try sending in files as Input.