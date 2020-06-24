Using html attr() within CSS keyframes not working in Safari

HTML & CSS
#1

I am trying to fade in and out 4 pieces of text over a 28 second period. I am using opacity and color change on the text to try and make this work. It works in Chrome and Firefox - but not Safari. I am using an HTML attr to call-in data. Please see codepen for example. Thanks for the help in advance. Ps. I have tried with and without -webkit- and this doesn’t seem to be the issue.

<h2 class="hero-animated-text" data-1="Loving it 1" data-2="Loving it 2" data-3="Loving it 3" data-4="Loving it 4"></h2>

.hero-animated-text:before 
{
  content: '';
  animation-name: hero-text;
  animation-duration: 28s;
  animation-iteration-count: infinite;
  animation-timing-function: ease-out;
  -webkit-animation-name: hero-text;
  -webkit-animation-duration: 28s;
  -webkit-animation-iteration-count: infinite;
  -webkit-animation-timing-function: ease-out;
  opacity: 0;
  color: white;
} 

@-webkit-keyframes hero-text 
{
  12.5%
  {
    content: attr(data-1);
    opacity: 1;
    color: color(1);
  }
  25% 
  {
    opacity:0; 
    color: white;
  }
  37.5%
  {
    content: attr(data-2);
    opacity: 1;
    color: color(1);
  }
  50% 
  {
    opacity:0; 
    color: white;
  }
  62.5%
  {
    content: attr(data-3);
    opacity: 1;
    color: color(1);
  }
  75% 
  {
    opacity:0; 
    color: white;
  }
  87.5%
  {
    content: attr(data-4);
    opacity: 1;
    color: color(1);
  }
  100% 
  {
    opacity: 0;
    color: white;
  }
}
#2

I believe the content property is not on the list of animatable properties and therefore is down to each browser whether it animates it or not.

This article mentions the same fact a couple of years ago.

You will probably have to resort to holding the text in spans or similar for cross browser support.