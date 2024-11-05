Using $.get(url, function (_data, status)

I am using $.get to retrieve data from a server. In the function getting the data the first $.get works but the second does not. the two calls are identical except for the url. The function of interest is:

function run_board_test(button){

var BoardTest = document.getElementById(“RunBoardTest”);

var label = document.getElementById(“BoardTestLabel”);

if (test_status == 0 ) jQuery.post(“/RunBoardTest”);

$.get(tx_test_status_url, function (_data, status) { var array = _data.split(','); var content = test_status = array[0]; //*****This works*******// }); console.log("test status is: " + test_status); //test_status = 1 when data is ready! OK if(test_status == 1) { $.get(tx_test_data_url, function (_data, status) { var array = _data.split(','); var content = test_status = array[0]; //*****This does not work***** }); console.log("test steps is: " + test_status); //test_status is undefined var testWindow = window.open("", "MsgWindow", "top=200,left=200,width=500,height=200"); testWindow.document.write("<p>Test Results</p>"); testWindow.document.write("<p>Pass/Fail</p>"); testWindow.document.write("<p>Results Ready: " + test_steps + "completed </p>"); }

}

The function is called by a button on the main page. The goal is when there is test data to display it is called in a printed to a window that the user closes after viewing the test data. The same test_status var is used and the first get brings back a flag that the test is completed. The second get needs to bring back the number of test steps so the results window can be formatted correctly. I know the data from the server is being sent correctly as I have debug statements on that side that shows what is being sent.

I am new to java script but not new to C. This should be straight forward, but alas I may be expecting too much and missed something simple.