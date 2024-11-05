Using $.get(url, function (_data, status)

I am using $.get to retrieve data from a server. In the function getting the data the first $.get works but the second does not. the two calls are identical except for the url. The function of interest is:
function run_board_test(button){
var BoardTest = document.getElementById(“RunBoardTest”);
var label = document.getElementById(“BoardTestLabel”);
if (test_status == 0 ) jQuery.post(“/RunBoardTest”);
$.get(tx_test_status_url, function (_data, status) {
var array = _data.split(',');
var content =
test_status = array[0]; //*****This works*******//
});
console.log("test status is: " + test_status); //test_status = 1 when data is ready! OK
if(test_status == 1)
{
$.get(tx_test_data_url, function (_data, status) {
var array = _data.split(',');
var content =
test_status = array[0]; //*****This does not work*****
});
console.log("test steps is: " + test_status); //test_status is undefined
var testWindow = window.open("", "MsgWindow", "top=200,left=200,width=500,height=200");
testWindow.document.write("<p>Test Results</p>");
testWindow.document.write("<p>Pass/Fail</p>");
testWindow.document.write("<p>Results Ready: " + test_steps + "completed </p>");
}
}
The function is called by a button on the main page. The goal is when there is test data to display it is called in a printed to a window that the user closes after viewing the test data. The same test_status var is used and the first get brings back a flag that the test is completed. The second get needs to bring back the number of test steps so the results window can be formatted correctly. I know the data from the server is being sent correctly as I have debug statements on that side that shows what is being sent.
I am new to java script but not new to C. This should be straight forward, but alas I may be expecting too much and missed something simple.