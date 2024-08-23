Using Fetch command to store JSON data into HTML variable

JavaScript
I found another website and it gave me further guidance. So I adjusted my code again:

{"Diagonal_Lines": {
     "Diagonal_Line_1": [
          {"First_X1_Coordinate": "200px"},
          {"Second_X1_Coordinate": "295px"},
          {"First_Y1_Coordinate": "200px"},
          {"Second_Y1_Coordinate": "300px"}],
     "Diagonal_Line_2": [           
           {"First_X1_Coordinate": "400px"},
           {"Second_X1_Coordinate": "305px"},
           {"First_Y1_Coordinate": "200px"},
           {"Second_Y1_Coordinate": "300px"}]}
	
}

Then I adjusted my javascript:

function Setup () {
    
    var URL = 'http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Diagonal_Line.json';

    fetch(URL)
        .then(res => res.json())
        .then(data => {
            // To display just the name in the textbox
            document.getElementById("Data_Text").value = data.Diagonal_Lines[Diagonal_Line_1][0].First_X1_Coordinate;

            // Or, if you want to show the whole JSON object as a string:
            // document.getElementById("JSON_Text").value = JSON.stringify(data);
        });
}

Then the console told me that Diagonal_Line_1 is undefined. And I don’t know where I went wrong.