Using Fetch command to store JSON data into HTML variable

I found another website and it gave me further guidance. So I adjusted my code again:
{"Diagonal_Lines": {
"Diagonal_Line_1": [
{"First_X1_Coordinate": "200px"},
{"Second_X1_Coordinate": "295px"},
{"First_Y1_Coordinate": "200px"},
{"Second_Y1_Coordinate": "300px"}],
"Diagonal_Line_2": [
{"First_X1_Coordinate": "400px"},
{"Second_X1_Coordinate": "305px"},
{"First_Y1_Coordinate": "200px"},
{"Second_Y1_Coordinate": "300px"}]}
}
Then I adjusted my javascript:
function Setup () {
var URL = 'http://localhost:8080/exist/rest/db/apps/HTML_Student/SVG_Diagonal_Line.json';
fetch(URL)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => {
// To display just the name in the textbox
document.getElementById("Data_Text").value = data.Diagonal_Lines[Diagonal_Line_1][0].First_X1_Coordinate;
// Or, if you want to show the whole JSON object as a string:
// document.getElementById("JSON_Text").value = JSON.stringify(data);
});
}
Then the console told me that Diagonal_Line_1 is undefined. And I don’t know where I went wrong.