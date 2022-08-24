Using COUNT()

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: why is the value of total1 and total2 the same?

only unknown_id_ b is 1 so shouldne only total2 be 1 and total1 be 0?

Because you’re counting total rows returned, not comparing values. So if unknown_a OR unknown_b are = 1, you’re going to get an instance of the field.

You’re going to need something like…

SELECT SUM(IF(unknown_id_a = 1, 1, 0)) total1 , SUM(IF(unknown_id_b = 1, 1, 0)) total2 FROM data_connections WHERE unknown_id_a = 1 OR unknown_id_b = 1;

What this does is looks at the value of each field and sets a value of 1 if the field has the value being looked for, then sums up the ones that match the value being searched for.