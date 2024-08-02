Use my class in my link

To use the class overlay overlay--info with your <a> links and display different information, you’ll need to make sure the overlay is triggered properly when the link is clicked. Here’s a basic approach to achieve this:

Use Unique Identifiers for Each Overlay: Assign unique IDs to each overlay so that you can target them individually. Update Your HTML: Wrap your <a> links and corresponding overlays with unique IDs. Add JavaScript for Interaction: Use JavaScript to toggle the visibility of the corresponding overlay when the link is clicked.

Here’s a basic example:

HTML

html

Copy code

<!-- Button to trigger the overlay --> <button class="btn btn--info btn--toggle" data-overlay="overlay1"> <svg class="icon icon--info"> <use xlink:href="#icon-info"></use> </svg> <svg class="icon icon--cross"> <use xlink:href="#icon-cross"></use> </svg> </button> <!-- Overlay 1 --> <div id="overlay1" class="overlay overlay--info"> <p class="info">“test; xxxxxxxxxxxxxx</p> </div> <!-- Link that triggers overlay 2 --> <a href="#" data-overlay="overlay2"> <div class="slide__number">En Savoir <strong>plus</strong></div> </a> <!-- Overlay 2 --> <div id="overlay2" class="overlay overlay--info"> <p class="info">“another test; yyyyyyyyyyyyyyy</p> </div>

JavaScript

javascript

Copy code

document.querySelectorAll('[data-overlay]').forEach(element => { element.addEventListener('click', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); const overlayId = this.getAttribute('data-overlay'); document.querySelectorAll('.overlay').forEach(overlay => { if (overlay.id === overlayId) { overlay.classList.toggle('visible'); // Toggle the visibility of the selected overlay } else { overlay.classList.remove('visible'); // Hide other overlays } }); }); });

CSS

Make sure you have CSS to control the visibility of the overlays:

css

Copy code

.overlay { display: none; /* Initially hide overlays */ } .overlay.visible { display: block; /* Show overlay when active */ }

Summary

Assign unique IDs to each overlay and link. Use data-overlay attributes to link your buttons and links to specific overlays. Toggle visibility with JavaScript when an element is clicked.

This setup ensures that clicking on a link or button shows the corresponding overlay while hiding others.