Use my class in my link

JavaScript
44

To use the class overlay overlay--info with your <a> links and display different information, you’ll need to make sure the overlay is triggered properly when the link is clicked. Here’s a basic approach to achieve this:

  1. Use Unique Identifiers for Each Overlay: Assign unique IDs to each overlay so that you can target them individually.
  2. Update Your HTML: Wrap your <a> links and corresponding overlays with unique IDs.
  3. Add JavaScript for Interaction: Use JavaScript to toggle the visibility of the corresponding overlay when the link is clicked.

Here’s a basic example:

HTML

html

<!-- Button to trigger the overlay -->
<button class="btn btn--info btn--toggle" data-overlay="overlay1">
  <svg class="icon icon--info">
    <use xlink:href="#icon-info"></use>
  </svg>
  <svg class="icon icon--cross">
    <use xlink:href="#icon-cross"></use>
  </svg>
</button>

<!-- Overlay 1 -->
<div id="overlay1" class="overlay overlay--info">
  <p class="info">&ldquo;test; xxxxxxxxxxxxxx</p>
</div>

<!-- Link that triggers overlay 2 -->
<a href="#" data-overlay="overlay2">
  <div class="slide__number">En Savoir <strong>plus</strong></div>
</a>

<!-- Overlay 2 -->
<div id="overlay2" class="overlay overlay--info">
  <p class="info">&ldquo;another test; yyyyyyyyyyyyyyy</p>
</div>

JavaScript

javascript

document.querySelectorAll('[data-overlay]').forEach(element => {
  element.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
    event.preventDefault();
    const overlayId = this.getAttribute('data-overlay');
    document.querySelectorAll('.overlay').forEach(overlay => {
      if (overlay.id === overlayId) {
        overlay.classList.toggle('visible'); // Toggle the visibility of the selected overlay
      } else {
        overlay.classList.remove('visible'); // Hide other overlays
      }
    });
  });
});

CSS

Make sure you have CSS to control the visibility of the overlays:

css

.overlay {
  display: none; /* Initially hide overlays */
}

.overlay.visible {
  display: block; /* Show overlay when active */
}

Summary

  1. Assign unique IDs to each overlay and link.
  2. Use data-overlay attributes to link your buttons and links to specific overlays.
  3. Toggle visibility with JavaScript when an element is clicked.

This setup ensures that clicking on a link or button shows the corresponding overlay while hiding others.