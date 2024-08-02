Use my class in my link

To use the class
overlay overlay--info with your
<a> links and display different information, you’ll need to make sure the overlay is triggered properly when the link is clicked. Here’s a basic approach to achieve this:
- Use Unique Identifiers for Each Overlay: Assign unique IDs to each overlay so that you can target them individually.
- Update Your HTML: Wrap your
<a>links and corresponding overlays with unique IDs.
- Add JavaScript for Interaction: Use JavaScript to toggle the visibility of the corresponding overlay when the link is clicked.
Here’s a basic example:
HTML
html
Copy code
<!-- Button to trigger the overlay -->
<button class="btn btn--info btn--toggle" data-overlay="overlay1">
<svg class="icon icon--info">
<use xlink:href="#icon-info"></use>
</svg>
<svg class="icon icon--cross">
<use xlink:href="#icon-cross"></use>
</svg>
</button>
<!-- Overlay 1 -->
<div id="overlay1" class="overlay overlay--info">
<p class="info">“test; xxxxxxxxxxxxxx</p>
</div>
<!-- Link that triggers overlay 2 -->
<a href="#" data-overlay="overlay2">
<div class="slide__number">En Savoir <strong>plus</strong></div>
</a>
<!-- Overlay 2 -->
<div id="overlay2" class="overlay overlay--info">
<p class="info">“another test; yyyyyyyyyyyyyyy</p>
</div>
JavaScript
javascript
Copy code
document.querySelectorAll('[data-overlay]').forEach(element => {
element.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
const overlayId = this.getAttribute('data-overlay');
document.querySelectorAll('.overlay').forEach(overlay => {
if (overlay.id === overlayId) {
overlay.classList.toggle('visible'); // Toggle the visibility of the selected overlay
} else {
overlay.classList.remove('visible'); // Hide other overlays
}
});
});
});
CSS
Make sure you have CSS to control the visibility of the overlays:
css
Copy code
.overlay {
display: none; /* Initially hide overlays */
}
.overlay.visible {
display: block; /* Show overlay when active */
}
Summary
- Assign unique IDs to each overlay and link.
- Use
data-overlayattributes to link your buttons and links to specific overlays.
- Toggle visibility with JavaScript when an element is clicked.
This setup ensures that clicking on a link or button shows the corresponding overlay while hiding others.