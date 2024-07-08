Use my class in my link

Good morning,

How do I use the same class “overlay overlay–info” in my link <a href

I would like to be able to use this class in several links that I have on my page in order to open different information.

the info button which uses this class and where I would like to do the same with my link

<button class="btn btn--info btn--toggle"> <svg class="icon icon--info"> <use xlink:href="#icon-info"></use> </svg> <svg class="icon icon--cross"> <use xlink:href="#icon-cross"></use> </svg> </button>

<div class="overlay overlay--info"> <p class="info">“test; xxxxxxxxxxxxxx</p> </div>

the link where I would like to be able to use the “overlay overlay–info” class

<a href=""> <div class="slide__number">En Savoir <strong>plus</strong></div> </a>>

Can you help me ?

Thank you