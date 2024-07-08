Use my class in my link

Good morning,
How do I use the same class “overlay overlay–info” in my link <a href
I would like to be able to use this class in several links that I have on my page in order to open different information.
the info button which uses this class and where I would like to do the same with my link
<button class="btn btn--info btn--toggle">
<svg class="icon icon--info">
<use xlink:href="#icon-info"></use>
</svg>
<svg class="icon icon--cross">
<use xlink:href="#icon-cross"></use>
</svg>
</button>
<div class="overlay overlay--info">
<p class="info">“test; xxxxxxxxxxxxxx</p>
</div>
the link where I would like to be able to use the “overlay overlay–info” class
<a href="">
<div class="slide__number">En Savoir <strong>plus</strong></div>
</a>>
Can you help me ?
Thank you