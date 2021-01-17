Use Javascript to Modify Selected Text in Multiple Nodes

Suppose I selected a group of text which lie in multiple nodes using getSelection(). For example some highlighted text are in a div, some in a paragraph element, and some in an i element as follows:

<div>Sample Text1</div> <p> Sample Text2</p><i>Sample Text3</i>

I would like to then surround the selected text with the h1 tags using surroundContents() method but I cannot as it will only work if the selected text are all in a single node. Also I want to modify the text inside of all the nodes at once, how can I go about doing those things just mentioned?