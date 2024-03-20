Use google calendar to schedule appointments

I asked chatGPT if it is possible to embed google calendar in a webpage such that people can click on specific days and schedule appointments, and the following is the recipe it gave me, and before I go cooking I thought I’d double check with a human. What do you think? Should I follow these steps:

Backend Setup: You would need a backend server to handle appointment scheduling. This could be built using a server-side language like Node.js, Python, PHP, etc., along with a database to store appointment information. API Endpoint: Create an API endpoint on your backend server to receive appointment requests from the frontend. Frontend Integration: On your webpage where the Google Calendar is embedded, you would need to implement frontend functionality to allow users to select a day on the calendar and schedule appointments. User Interface: Design a user interface that allows users to interact with the calendar and input appointment details (such as time, duration, description, etc.). Form Submission: When a user selects a day and inputs appointment details, the frontend code would send a request to your backend API endpoint with the appointment information. Backend Processing: Your backend server would receive the appointment request, validate the input, and store the appointment details in your database. Confirmation: Provide feedback to the user confirming that their appointment has been scheduled successfully. Integration with Google Calendar: Optionally, you could integrate your backend with the Google Calendar API to automatically add scheduled appointments to your Google Calendar.