Use a form to download a file from a URL

Here’s a website: Download link generator

And here’s the form in the page source:

<form id="download" class="download_action" method="POST"> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="download_action"> <label for="url">Please enter the URL you would like to save as a file:</label> <div class="field"> <input id="url" class="text mr-3" name="keyword" type="text"> <input class="submit" title="Save target as" type="submit" value="Save target as"> </div> <div class="tool-target" style="padding-bottom: 10px;"> </div> <div id="return"> </div> <input type="hidden" id="_wpnonce" name="_wpnonce" value="5c9a47c6d6" /><input type="hidden" name="_wp_http_referer" value="/tools/download-link-generator" /> </form>

It seems to be a server-side solution, but I don’t have much information about servers and how they do it. I wonder how it works exactly. Can similar projects be built on GitHub Pages, or do I need paid hosting and a server plus a vast knowledge of running it?