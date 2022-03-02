URL Modification with GET Parameters

PHP
#1

Hello!

I have a website that relies on GET parameters to show users the correct information. However, it looks kind of ugly this way, so I wanted to change it so it looks like a normal file structure.

Example:
Before

https://domin.tld/folder/viewAccount.php?account_id=id_10464141

After

https://domin.tld/folder/viewAccount.php/account_id/id_10464141

I was hoping to accomplish this with PHP. I am sure there are plenty on online guides on the subject (And it has certainly been done before) but I do not know what this is called, so my searches yield no results.

The only other thing is that PHP still needs to read it as a GET parameter in order to collect the correct information from the database and display it.

Thanks for any assistance!

#2

It is known as “Pretty URL’s”.

#3

It is typically done by the server, Eg: on Apache in the .htaccess file. Though there are ways in PHP.
Looking at your examples, if you are going to do this, go all the way and have something like:-

https://domin.tld/viewAccount/10464141

Less is more.