URL Modification with GET Parameters

Hello!

I have a website that relies on GET parameters to show users the correct information. However, it looks kind of ugly this way, so I wanted to change it so it looks like a normal file structure.

Example:

Before

After

I was hoping to accomplish this with PHP. I am sure there are plenty on online guides on the subject (And it has certainly been done before) but I do not know what this is called, so my searches yield no results.

The only other thing is that PHP still needs to read it as a GET parameter in order to collect the correct information from the database and display it.

Thanks for any assistance!