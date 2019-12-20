Uploading too large in phpMyAdmin

As I see the quote above during importing “test.sql”, I did googling and found that I have to change php.ini.
So I changed the php.ini like the following.
I did shutdown and restart the computer.
but it still says the quote below
As I look closely the import page of phpMyAdmin after I did select import. the following is not changed although I’ve changed like the before/after quote above in php.ini.
How can I make “importing” work?
How can I change (Max:2,048KiB) of the quote above to bigger?
(i’ve installed Xubuntu, apache, mySQL, php, and phpMyAdin)