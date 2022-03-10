Uploading images / videos to site based off the PHP Novice to Ninja Book

Hello

I’ve been building a blogsite based off the code in PHP Novice To Ninja book.

I’m currently trying to add in some capability for users to add in images and videos.

I’m just wondering if anyone has any suggestions on the best way to implement this.

I see two main routes:

  1. get the users to upload the files to a 3rd party hosting platforms such as YouTube and Google Drive, and copy the URLs into a form that can be referenced in the website code.

  2. upload the files directly onto the server and reference from there.

Just wondering if anyone has any input as to which is the most sensible method to implement /any best practices. Or if I’ve missed any other methods.

I see 1) as being easier to code, but I’d dependant on 3rd parties not changing things

That’s the down side of relying on others. A lot of very interesting forum threads have been ruined by Photobucket suddenly deciding to charge for their hosting for cross-linked images (i.e. those linked from other sites, what you are intending to do), and blur / watermark images from those who don’t pay. From then, I’ve tried to upload to the individual forum whenever they offer that option.

The down side is you’ll have to have enough storage space for all the stuff that your users want to upload.