Upgrade PHP Code from 7.4 to 8.2

A while back, I created a PHP object-orientated web app that takes attendance and absence of people at a convention and also lets you create users, login, view records and more.

The problem is that my code was originally written in PHP 7.4 which has ended support and I need to upgrade my code to PHP 8.2 (the current latest version). I have no idea how difficult that is to do, though I’ve seen ways you can use automated script that reads your code (e.g. Rector), however I have no idea where to start with that.

My code also does not run on a PHP framework. Since I have little to no security measures in my code, I’m thinking it would be better to put it in one, though I’m new to frameworks and not sure which to use. I’ve heard of Laravel being the most popular one, but it seems a little complicated to me.

What do you guys think I should do? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.