Updating mysql table frequently. Can it cause performance issue?

Hello there!

Just wondering if updating a table frequently can cause performance issue?

Let’s say I have a website where users can upload hundreds of products daily and I want to track the popularity (views) of each product.

And lets assume that hundreds of thousands visitors browse the website daily.

If I do this by updating the rows in the product table (e.g. SET p_views = p_views + 1) when a visitor clicks on the product page, will it be okay?

Maybe I can limit the updates with a SESSION variable so it will only update the row when the visitor clicks on a product and blocks the update if the user refreshes the product’s page constantly.