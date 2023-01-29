Update remote mysql (from local) in terminal

I wonder if I could update a table in a remote database without using phpmyadmin.
I have remote IP, user and psw of the remote db.
I tried this code
mysql -h [remote-IP] -u [myusername] -P 3306 -p, and I provided th correct psw, but I get this error:
ERROR 2002 (HY000): Can't connect to server on [remote-IP]
I have mariadb, and I changed, in local config file, the
bind-address to
0.0.0.0.
I know that there should be other steps, but my question is: it’s worth my effort?
On the one hand mantainer said that it would not possible bypass phpmyadmin, on the other WordPress can update the remote database without phpmyadmin.
Thank you!