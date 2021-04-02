Update plugin to account for hidden focus items

JavaScript
#1

I use this plugin

export function trapFocus(element, cb) {
  var focusableEls = element.querySelectorAll('a[href]:not([disabled]), button:not([disabled]), textarea:not([disabled]), input[type="text"]:not([disabled]), input[type="radio"]:not([disabled]), input[type="checkbox"]:not([disabled]), select:not([disabled])'),
      firstFocusableEl = focusableEls[0];  
      lastFocusableEl = focusableEls[focusableEls.length - 1],
      KEYCODE_TAB = 9,
      ESCAPE_TAB = 27;
  element.addEventListener('keydown', function(e) {
    var isTabPressed = (e.key === 'Tab' || e.keyCode === KEYCODE_TAB);
    var isEscPressed = (e.key === 'Escape' || e.keyCode === ESCAPE_TAB);
    if(!isTabPressed && !isEscPressed) { 
      return; 
    }
    if(isEscPressed) {
      this.callback = cb;
      this.callback();
    }
    if(e.shiftKey) /* shift + tab */ {
      if(document.activeElement === firstFocusableEl) {
        lastFocusableEl.focus();
        e.preventDefault();
      }
    } else /* tab */ {
      if(document.activeElement === lastFocusableEl) {
        firstFocusableEl.focus();
        e.preventDefault();
      }
    }
  });
};

This basically is used as following

  • Click a button and we manually shift focus to the first focusable element in a “container”.
  • We trap the focus in this container, ultimately you loop in the container until you click a “close button”, and it takes you back to the open button. This is part of our accessibility.

The issue arises if the last "focusable element is actually hidden.

E.g. the + sign on the last link (which is a button) indicates that there’s a hidden link. That being hidden breaks the plugin. I’m not sure how to even approach this in Javascript. It’s a dynamic situation and sometimes the last focusable element actually is visible :slight_smile: . There might be multiple links in that last dropdown.