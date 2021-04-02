Update plugin to account for hidden focus items

I use this plugin

export function trapFocus(element, cb) { var focusableEls = element.querySelectorAll('a[href]:not([disabled]), button:not([disabled]), textarea:not([disabled]), input[type="text"]:not([disabled]), input[type="radio"]:not([disabled]), input[type="checkbox"]:not([disabled]), select:not([disabled])'), firstFocusableEl = focusableEls[0]; lastFocusableEl = focusableEls[focusableEls.length - 1], KEYCODE_TAB = 9, ESCAPE_TAB = 27; element.addEventListener('keydown', function(e) { var isTabPressed = (e.key === 'Tab' || e.keyCode === KEYCODE_TAB); var isEscPressed = (e.key === 'Escape' || e.keyCode === ESCAPE_TAB); if(!isTabPressed && !isEscPressed) { return; } if(isEscPressed) { this.callback = cb; this.callback(); } if(e.shiftKey) /* shift + tab */ { if(document.activeElement === firstFocusableEl) { lastFocusableEl.focus(); e.preventDefault(); } } else /* tab */ { if(document.activeElement === lastFocusableEl) { firstFocusableEl.focus(); e.preventDefault(); } } }); };

This basically is used as following

Click a button and we manually shift focus to the first focusable element in a “container”.

We trap the focus in this container, ultimately you loop in the container until you click a “close button”, and it takes you back to the open button. This is part of our accessibility.

The issue arises if the last "focusable element is actually hidden.

E.g. the + sign on the last link (which is a button) indicates that there’s a hidden link. That being hidden breaks the plugin. I’m not sure how to even approach this in Javascript. It’s a dynamic situation and sometimes the last focusable element actually is visible . There might be multiple links in that last dropdown.