Update multiple databases

PHP
Hi,

I’ve got an application with current setup in a shared hosting for the moment:

Here is the current setup:

  1. Each tenant has it’s own database and the database structure is the same for each database
  2. There is just one set of application files.
  3. Each tenant also has it’s own subdomain.

At the moment I only need to manage 5 databases and therefore I’m implememnting all the database updates manually. I’m thinking in the future if the number of databases increase then it will not be feasible to run manual updates, therefore I’m starting to think what the best update strategy will be.

I’ve searched online and I came across some database migration libraries like https://phinx.org/.
Phinx seem to run via SSH commands but I don’t have access to SSH on my shared host unless there is an option to run it via pure PHP and also my idea is to check for new database and run the install (if exist) every time a visitor browse the subdomain, in this way it will not be me to update each database but it will be done automatically.

Do you think this could be a good idea?

What you’re describing with database updates triggered by users is what’s also used for WordPress plugins.

The idea is that you give each schema a version number and write that version number in the database. Then when the code runs you see it it has any newer version than what is in the database now, and if so, apply it.

It seems to work for them. So I suppose it’s a fine idea. I personally like schema updates separate from the code itself during deploy, but if you can’t SSH into the host then that’s not op an option and updating at runtime is all you’ve got.

Hi @rpkamp thanks for your answer.

I suppose i need to run the script in the header and block user login until the update is compleated. Also what will be the right strategy in case something doesn’t go well with the update?
Are you aware of any PHP library I could use instead of writing the code myself?

many thanks