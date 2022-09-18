UNPREDICTABLE_GAS_LIMIT when calling estimateGas function

When I issue npx ts-node .ts and attempt to call out estimateGas function on sushiswap router as shown in below code snippet it triggers UNPREDICTABLE_GAS_LIMIT error (see below output error log #1).

const gasLimit = await sushiEthDai.estimateGas.swap( !shouldStartEth ? DAI_TRADE : 0, shouldStartEth ? ETH_TRADE : 0, flashLoanerAddress, ethers.utils.toUtf8Bytes('1') );

Output Error Log #1

Error: cannot estimate gas; transaction may fail or may require manual gas limit (reason="execution reverted", method="estimateGas", transaction={"from":"0x825c5e7d385F9f07e2312154B0Cf3CDd06396869","to":"0xC3D03e4F041Fd4cD388c549Ee2A29a9E5075882f","data":"0x022c0d9f0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000a000000000000000000000000a7564f968608ad09236b794836f93a5b76dfd53d000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000008000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000013100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000","accessList":null}, error={"reason":"processing response error","code":"SERVER_ERROR","body":"{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":56,"error":{"code":-32000,"message":"execution reverted"}}"}, code=UNPREDICTABLE_GAS_LIMIT, version=providers/5.7.1)

at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) {

reason: ‘execution reverted’,

code: ‘UNPREDICTABLE_GAS_LIMIT’,

method: ‘estimateGas’,

transaction: {

from: ‘xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx’,

to: ‘0xC3D03e4F041Fd4cD388c549Ee2A29a9E5075882f’,

data: ‘0x022c0d9f0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000a000000000000000000000000a7564f968608ad09236b794836f93a5b76dfd53d000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000008000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000013100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000’,

accessList: null

},

error: Error: processing response error (body=“{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":56,"error":{"code":-32000,"message":"execution reverted"}}”, error={“code”:-32000}, requestBody=“{"method":"eth_estimateGas","params":[{"from":"0x825c5e7d385f9f07e2312154b0cf3cdd06396869","to":"0xc3d03e4f041fd4cd388c549ee2a29a9e5075882f","data":"0x022c0d9f0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000a000000000000000000000000a7564f968608ad09236b794836f93a5b76dfd53d000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000008000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000013100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000"}],"id":56,"jsonrpc":"2.0"}”, requestMethod=“POST”, url=“xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx”, code=SERVER_ERROR, version=web/5.7.1)

reason: ‘processing response error’,

code: ‘SERVER_ERROR’,

body: ‘{“jsonrpc”:“2.0”,“id”:56,“error”:{“code”:-32000,“message”:“execution reverted”}}’,

error: Error: execution reverted

requestBody: ‘{“method”:“eth_estimateGas”,“params”:[{“from”:“xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx”,“to”:“0xc3d03e4f041fd4cd388c549ee2a29a9e5075882f”,“data”:“0x022c0d9f0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000a000000000000000000000000a7564f968608ad09236b794836f93a5b76dfd53d000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000008000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000013100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000”}],“id”:56,“jsonrpc”:“2.0”}’,

requestMethod: ‘POST’,

url: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx’

}

}

I also tried overriding the gas limit when passing it as a parameter into the same function shown below but it returns this time a slightly different error Error: cannot override “gas” (see below output error log #2).

const gasLimit = await sushiEthDai.estimateGas.swap( !shouldStartEth ? DAI_TRADE : 0, shouldStartEth ? ETH_TRADE : 0, flashLoanerAddress, ethers.utils.toUtf8Bytes('1'), { gas: 6721975 } );

Output Error Log #2

Error: cannot estimate gas; transaction may fail or may require manual gas limit (reason="execution reverted", method="estimateGas", code=UNPREDICTABLE_GAS_LIMIT, version=providers/5.7.1)

error: Error: processing response error (body=“{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":56,"error":{"code":-32000,"message":"execution reverted"}}”, error={“code”:-32000}, requestBody=“{"method":"eth_estimateGas","params":[{"from":"xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx","to":"0xc3d03e4f041fd4cd388c549ee2a29a9e5075882f","data":"0x022c0d9f0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000a000000000000000000000000a7564f968608ad09236b794836f93a5b76dfd53d000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000008000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000013100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000"}],"id":56,"jsonrpc":"2.0"}”, requestMethod=“POST”, url=“xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx”, code=SERVER_ERROR, version=web/5.7.1)

requestBody: ‘{“method”:“eth_estimateGas”,“params”:[{“from”:“xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx”,“to”:“0xc3d03e4f041fd4cd388c549ee2a29a9e5075882f”,“data”:“0x022c0d9f0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000a000000000000000000000000a7564f968608ad09236b794836f93a5b76dfd53d000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000008000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000013100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000”}],“id”:56,“jsonrpc”:“2.0”}’,

requestMethod: ‘POST’,

url: ‘xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx’

}

}

Error: cannot override "gas" (operation="overrides", overrides=["gas"], code=UNSUPPORTED_OPERATION, version=contracts/5.7.0)

Not sure if tsnode accepts command line options for setting gas limits or directly within tsconfig.json. This last case, I have consulted the tsconfig docs but it says nothing or no mention about gas limits. So I´m stuck here.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you,

Samuel