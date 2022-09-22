Unlink particular extension file in Js

JavaScript
#1

I want to make a function which help if files/ directory haves .pdf / .doc / .jpeg /.png files it would be deleted otherwise, rest of the file will not be disturbed or deleted.
below in my function, it deletes all files except one readMe.txt [important file*] sweat_smile:
Please help me with how I do some modifications below code which help delete all the above-mentioned file extensions except file name readMe.txt

const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");

fs.readdir("./files/", (err, files) => {
	if (err) {
		console.log(err);
	}
	files.forEach((file) => {
		const fileDir = path.join("./files/", file);
		if (file !== "readMe.txt") {
			fs.unlinkSync(fileDir);
		}
	});
});