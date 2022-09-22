Unlink particular extension file in Js

I want to make a function which help if files/ directory haves .pdf / .doc / .jpeg /.png files it would be deleted otherwise, rest of the file will not be disturbed or deleted.

below in my function, it deletes all files except one readMe.txt [important file*] sweat_smile:

Please help me with how I do some modifications below code which help delete all the above-mentioned file extensions except file name readMe.txt

const path = require("path"); const fs = require("fs"); fs.readdir("./files/", (err, files) => { if (err) { console.log(err); } files.forEach((file) => { const fileDir = path.join("./files/", file); if (file !== "readMe.txt") { fs.unlinkSync(fileDir); } }); });