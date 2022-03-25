Universal Analytics will be going away

Hi,

I recently entered my Google Analytics account and saw a message saying that Google Analytics 4 is our next-generation measurement solution, and it’s replacing Universal Analytics. On July 1, 2023, standard Universal Analytics properties will stop processing new hits .

See here for more details.

And I guess all information gathered thru UA will be scraped at some stage around 2024, that is what I assumed from this “After July 1, 2023, you’ll be able to access your previously processed data in your Universal Analytics property for at least six months. We know your data is important to you, and we strongly encourage you to Export your historical reports during this time.”

I migrated one small website and from what I understand is that the migration assistant created a new property for GA4 independent from the UA one.

Is this correct to assume that actual data won’t be copied across from UA to GA4 and that any traffic comparison between a period after the migration to a period before the migration won’t be possible ?