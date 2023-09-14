Unicode problem in android browser

While these (Unicode, I think) characters - ◖ and ◗ are correctly displayed both on a PC browser and on an android browser, these other -  and  - are displayed correctly only on a PC browser, not on android. To be honest even in this Sitepoint post I cannot see them correctly.

The following code  and  doesn’t work.

I add a screenshot, where you can see all the special characters working (on a PC browser).

There is a way to display that symbol as a character, without using an image?

I know that these - ◒ and ◓ - work, but in a PC browser they are quite ugly.