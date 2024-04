This is a Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/people/TG-Enterprise-llc/100091002647641/

https://www.facebook.com/homedepot/

I wanted to know the difference.

Why does one url have “people” in it and the other doesn’t?

The first one with “people” in the url refers to what kind of Facebook Page?

I tried searching the web, I couldn’t find any answers.

They both seem to be business pages, but what’s the difference?