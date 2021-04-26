Undefined variable error in array

potterslained968: potterslained968: foreach ($_POST['c'] as $cID) { $sql_c .= ",".$cID; // "Undefined variable $sql_c" warning

Using .= you are joining to an existing string. But that string has yet to be defined.

You could start by creating the variable as an empty string before the loop: $sql_c = "";

But maybe, instead of the foreach , you should look at implode() to make the array into a string.

And $numCat I guess is some attempt at a counter. Instead just use count().

potterslained968: potterslained968: $sql="SELECT"." ".$sql." "."FROM records ORDER BY fname";

Also, seriously consider validating the inputs. Putting the variable, made up of user input, directly into the query is very dangerous.