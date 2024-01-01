Undefined array key

My contact form script is giving following errors:

[01-Jan-2024 12:50:59 UTC] PHP Warning:  Undefined array key "subject2" in /home4/xxx/public_html/xxx.com/xxx.php on line 54
[01-Jan-2024 12:50:59 UTC] PHP Warning:  Undefined array key "message2" in /home4/xxx/public_html/xxx.com/xxx.php on line 55
[01-Jan-2024 12:50:59 UTC] PHP Warning:  Undefined array key "subject2" in /home4/xxx/public_html/xxx.com/xxx.php on line 60
[01-Jan-2024 12:50:59 UTC] PHP Warning:  Undefined array key "message2" in /home4/xxx/public_html/xxx.com/xxx.php on line 61

Lines 54 and 55 are these:

		$text_content = $_POST['subject2'] . "\n";
		$text_content = $_POST['message2'] . "\n";

Lines 60 and 61 are last 2 font lines:

		$html_content = '<html>
			<head>
				<font size="4" color="blue"><subject>'.$subject2.'</subject><br>*****</font><p></p>
				<font size="2"><span>' . $_POST['subject2'] . '</span></font><p></p>
				<font size="2"><span>' . $_POST['message2'] . '</span></font><p></p>
				</head>
		</html>';

All the help with examples would be appreciated. Please understand that I do not know PHP at all>
Thanks and regards,
Arun

2

Can you show us the HTML form that submits to this?

Unrelated problems:-

Here the variable $text_content is overwritten by the second line, making the first line redundant.

When outputting user input to HTML is is safer to escape that input with something like htmlspecialchars(), Eg:-

'<font size="4" color="blue"><subject>'.htmlspecialchars($subject2).'</subject>'