Undefined array key searchTerm using php to search product list from the table

Hi Team

I am experience a problem with my php script, its in line 6. Will share my code below and how do i fix it so that wont get that message?

I need some help with once record list get retrieved from the search, it must direct a user to new page with table of those product with customized bootstrap stylesheet.?

// search.php

<?php // Connect to the database require_once('dbconn.php'); // Get the search term from the form $searchTerm = $_POST['searchQuery']; // Prepare the query $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM products WHERE product_name LIKE :searchTerm"); // Bind the search term to the query $stmt->bindValue(':searchTerm', '%'.$searchTerm.'%', PDO::PARAM_STR); // Execute the query $stmt->execute(); // Fetch the results $results = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); ?> <?php if (!empty($results)): ?> <div class="container"> <h2>Search Results</h2> <table class="table table-striped"> <thead> <tr> <th>Product Name</th> <th>Description</th> <th>Quantity</th> <th>Price</th> <th>Discount</th> <th>Total</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <?php foreach ($results as $result): ?> <tr> <td><?php echo $result['product_name']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $result['product_desc']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $result['quantity']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $result['unit_price']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $result['discount']; ?></td> <td><?php echo $result['total']; ?></td> </tr> <?php endforeach; ?> </tbody> </table> </div> <?php else: ?> <p>No results found.</p> <?php endif; ?>

// jquery js

$(document).ready(function() { $('#search-form').submit(function(event) { event.preventDefault(); // Prevent the form from submitting normally var searchQuery = $('#search-input').val(); // Get the user's search query $.ajax({ url: 'search.php', // The PHP script that will handle the search type: 'POST', data: { data: 'search=' + searchQuery, }, success: function(response) { // Display the search results on the page $('#search-results').html(response); }, error: function() { alert('An error occurred while searching. Please try again later.'); } }); }); });

// html code