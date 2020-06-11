Uncaught ReferenceError: Function is not defined

JavaScript
,
#1

I am currently in development on a web portal using Django. I was using jsPDF-autotable library via github to convert my tables into a pdf file. However, I have tried multiple ways - via js file:

html file:

*had to remove the <> so the code would show below

script src="/static/js/volumerpt_export_pdf.js" type=“module”></script

js file:

import jsPDF from 'jspdf'
import 'jspdf-autotable'
function generatePDF() {
    var doc = new jsPDF();
    doc.autoTable({ html: '#volume-results' });
    doc.save('table.pdf');
}

and

my html button:
*had to remove the <> so the code would show below

button onload=“generatePDF()” class=“btn btn-primary”>Export</button

Neither work and give the same error. I have followed the docs on jspdf-autotable’s page:
https://github.com/simonbengtsson/jsPDF-AutoTable

This is the error if I change my button to onclick:

Uncaught ReferenceError: generatePDF is not defined
at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (dailyvolume:204)

This is the error if I change my button to onload:

Uncaught TypeError: Failed to resolve module specifier “jspdf”. Relative references must start with either “/”, “./”, or “…/”.