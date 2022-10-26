Uncaught Error: Call to a member function bind_param() on bool

PHP
#1

I was in the process of developing an RESTFul API for my recent project after creating a
class and testing it in postman it displays the following error

Error displayed in postman

<br />
<b>Fatal error</b>: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function bind_param() on bool in
C:\xampp\htdocs\phpRestfulAPI\sample1\classes\students.php:35
Stack trace:
#0 C:\xampp\htdocs\phpRestfulAPI\sample1\v1\create.php(21): Student-&gt;create_data()
#1 {main}
thrown in <b>C:\xampp\htdocs\phpRestfulAPI\sample1\classes\students.php</b> on line <b>35</b><br />

Class code

<?php
class Student
{
    //Declare variables
    public $name;
    public $email;
    public $mobile;

    private $conn;
    private $table_name;

    //Constructor
    public function __construct($db)
    {
        $this->conn = $db;
        $this->table_name = "tbistudent";
    }

    public function create_data()
    {

        //SQL query to insert data
        $query = "INSERT INTO" . $this->table_name . "SET name= ?, email = ?, mobile = ?";

        //Prepare the sql
        $obj = $this->conn->prepare($query);

        //Sanitize input variables => basically removes extra characters like some special
        //symbols as wel as if some tags available in input values
        $this->name = htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($this->name));
        $this->email = htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($this->email));
        $this->mobile = htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($this->mobile));

        //Bind parameters with prepared statement
        $obj->bind_param("sss", $this->name, $this->email, $this->mobile);

        //$obj->store_result();

        if ($obj->execute()) {
            //Execute query
            return true;
        } else {
            # code...
            return false;
        }

    }
}

Regards