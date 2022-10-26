I was in the process of developing an RESTFul API for my recent project after creating a

class and testing it in postman it displays the following error

Error displayed in postman

<br /> <b>Fatal error</b>: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function bind_param() on bool in C:\xampp\htdocs\phpRestfulAPI\sample1\classes\students.php:35 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\phpRestfulAPI\sample1\v1\create.php(21): Student->create_data() #1 {main} thrown in <b>C:\xampp\htdocs\phpRestfulAPI\sample1\classes\students.php</b> on line <b>35</b><br />

Class code

<?php class Student { //Declare variables public $name; public $email; public $mobile; private $conn; private $table_name; //Constructor public function __construct($db) { $this->conn = $db; $this->table_name = "tbistudent"; } public function create_data() { //SQL query to insert data $query = "INSERT INTO" . $this->table_name . "SET name= ?, email = ?, mobile = ?"; //Prepare the sql $obj = $this->conn->prepare($query); //Sanitize input variables => basically removes extra characters like some special //symbols as wel as if some tags available in input values $this->name = htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($this->name)); $this->email = htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($this->email)); $this->mobile = htmlspecialchars(strip_tags($this->mobile)); //Bind parameters with prepared statement $obj->bind_param("sss", $this->name, $this->email, $this->mobile); //$obj->store_result(); if ($obj->execute()) { //Execute query return true; } else { # code... return false; } } }

