Unable to make requests to my localhost API from Android Emulator

I’m developing a Flutter app using Android Studio and trying to make requests to my API hosted on localhost:44392 , which is a .NET Framework 4.6.1 application. When I test the app on a live system, the requests work fine. However, when I change the baseURL to 10.0.2.2 , the requests fail, and I get a CONNECTION TIMEOUT error.

Here’s how I’m making the request:

var url = Uri.parse(CONFIG.baseURL + ApiUrl.GetReservationsForCourierEndpoint); var userId = CONFIG.user_id.toString(); var headerJson = { "Content-Type": 'application/json; charset=UTF-8', "OperationUserId": userId }; var filter = jsonEncode(<String, dynamic>{ 'CourierId': CONFIG.user_id, 'ReservationDate': date.toString() }); var response = await http.post(url, headers: headerJson, body: filter); Map<String, dynamic> data = json.decode(utf8.decode(response.bodyBytes));

I’ve tried the following methods but none of them solved the issue:

Adding the android:networkSecurityConfig="@xml/network_security_config" attribute to the android.manifest file and creating a network_security_config.xml file with the following content:

<network-security-config> <domain-config cleartextTrafficPermitted="true"> <domain includeSubdomains="true">10.0.2.2</domain> </domain-config> </network-security-config>

Using adb reverse tcp:44392 tcp:44392 command in PowerShell to forward the port. Turning off Vulkan by adding the following lines to the .android\advancedFeatures.ini file:

Vulkan = off GLDirectMem = on

Temporarily disabling Windows Defender and adding an inbound rule to allow port 44392.

The emulator’s connection details are as follows:

IP: 10.0.2.16

** GATEWAY: 10.0.2.2 **

** DNS: 10.0.2.3**

Any help would be appreciated. Thank you!