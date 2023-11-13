Unable to get selected value of dropdown upon re-enabling dropdown

JavaScript
1

I have a dropdown:

<select id="your_options" onChange="handleYourOption()">
 <option value="">Select your option</option>
 <option value="1">Option 1</option>
 <option value="2">Option 2</option>
 <option value="3">Option 3</option>
</select>

<script>
 function handleYourOption() {
  alert($('#your_options option:selected').val());   // SHOULD RETURN 1, 2, OR 3, BUT RETURNS ""
}
</script>

I have a dropdown where you select an option, 1, 2 or 3. The top is an empty placeholder for display purposes (requirement). If I select 1, 2 or 3, upon onChange I should see what I selected in this case; this part works just fine.

However, were I to disable “your_options” dropdown, then re-enable it (another form element does that), then make a selection in “your_options”, val() is always “” no matter what I selected, thus, breaking the functionality.

I have no idea why this is happening, so can someone else explain what is going on?

Thanks

2 
<select id="your_options">
  <option value="">Select your option</option>
  <option value="1">Option 1</option>
  <option value="2">Option 2</option>
  <option value="3">Option 3</option>
</select>

<script>
  // Get a reference to the select element
  var selectElement = document.getElementById('your_options');

  // Add an event listener for the 'change' event
  selectElement.addEventListener('change', handleYourOption);

  function handleYourOption() {
    // Get the selected option's value
    var selectedValue = selectElement.value;

    // Check if a valid option was selected
    if (selectedValue !== "") {
      alert(selectedValue);
    }
  }
</script>

Just add an event listener then use removeEventListener to it then when you need to just add it back.

element.removeEventListener('change', myFunction);
3

Strangely enough I figured it out in a different way:

In the function that “unselects” the option you selected upon disabling that dropdown, I wound up wiping out the option:selected value which was never re-instated, thus, the reselect return value legitimately wound up being “” when it should have been “1” or “2” or “3”.

function unselect(objName) {
 $(`#${objName} option`).prop('selected', false);
// $(`#${objName} option:selected`).val([]);  <-- line removed and now it works
}