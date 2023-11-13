Unable to get selected value of dropdown upon re-enabling dropdown

I have a dropdown:

<select id="your_options" onChange="handleYourOption()"> <option value="">Select your option</option> <option value="1">Option 1</option> <option value="2">Option 2</option> <option value="3">Option 3</option> </select> <script> function handleYourOption() { alert($('#your_options option:selected').val()); // SHOULD RETURN 1, 2, OR 3, BUT RETURNS "" } </script>

I have a dropdown where you select an option, 1, 2 or 3. The top is an empty placeholder for display purposes (requirement). If I select 1, 2 or 3, upon onChange I should see what I selected in this case; this part works just fine.

However, were I to disable “your_options” dropdown, then re-enable it (another form element does that), then make a selection in “your_options”, val() is always “” no matter what I selected, thus, breaking the functionality.

I have no idea why this is happening, so can someone else explain what is going on?

Thanks