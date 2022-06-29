Unable to get IF..ELSE condition to work using the prompt

Hi There,

Can someone PLEASE assist me with a Java IF/Else problem?

I’m currently enrolled in a Javascript class, Yay!

I was given an assignment to insert a name via a prompt and if a name is not inserted or the person press the Cancel button, the second condition is executed.

For some reason, the second condition using ELSE is not working.

Here are the my class instructions.

All done, STUDENT. Your results are ready."

i. Replace “STUDENT” with the name captured by the user in the prompt window.

b. If they did not complete their name, the message should read:

“All done, visitor. Your results are ready.” (SECOND Condition)

My first statement runs with any name the user enters.

The second condition runs but removes the “visitor” name out of the sentence.

My Code:

var name = prompt(“What is your name?”);

if (name !=null){

alert (“All done, “+name+”. Your results are ready.”);

} else {

prompt(“All done, visitor. Your results are ready.”);

}

Note: I must use a If function that uses correct logical operator to compare the user’s input to an empty value.

Thanks so much!