Hello! I inherited a website created with Verz theme. I wanted to add an accordion FAQ section to the website’s home page, but when I clicked on the ‘Appearance’ tab, I don’t see any of the standard features for editing the page’s appearance that can be found in other themes (the image below is the only thing that appeared)



I have no experience in coding, so I’m not sure how I can add in a code for the FAQ accordion. Will be great if someone can point me in the right direction. Thank you!