Typehead ajax not populate the suggestion

I am trying to get the data in the dropdown in typeahead, I made the API and frontend ajax but when I input the value in textbox I am not able to see the suggestion in the dropdown. I read the threads other available on google but it was not helpful. this is below the sample code I mentioned please help me with How I get the option in typeahead when I input the value in the textbox.

$("input#userid").typeahead({ hint: true, highlight: true, minLength: 2 }, { name: 'options', displayKey: 'value', source: function(query, process) { return $.post("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/", { keyword: query }, function(data) { var matches = []; $.each(data, function(i, str) { matches.push({ value: str.userId }); }); return process(matches); }, 'json'); } });

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/typeahead.js@0.11.1/dist/typeahead.bundle.min.js"></script> <input class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="UserID" id="userid">

my API responding me like this array :