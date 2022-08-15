Typehead ajax not populate the suggestion

I am trying to get the data in the dropdown in typeahead, I made the API and frontend ajax but when I input the value in textbox I am not able to see the suggestion in the dropdown. I read the threads other available on google but it was not helpful. this is below the sample code I mentioned please help me with How I get the option in typeahead when I input the value in the textbox.

$("input#userid").typeahead({
  hint: true,
  highlight: true,
  minLength: 2
}, {
  name: 'options',
  displayKey: 'value',
  source: function(query, process) {
    return $.post("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/", {
      keyword: query
    }, function(data) {
      var matches = [];
      $.each(data, function(i, str) {
        matches.push({
          value: str.userId
        });
      });
      return process(matches);
    }, 'json');
  }
});

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/typeahead.js@0.11.1/dist/typeahead.bundle.min.js"></script>
<input class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="UserID" id="userid">

my API responding me like this array :

{res: 'OK', data: {userId: "John"}}
res: 'OK'
data: {userId: "John"}
userId: "John"