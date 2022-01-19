Hi,

I am trying to compile the following code:

var assert = require('assert'); const path = require("path"); const fs = require("fs"); //const F5 = artifacts.require("F5") //const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5") module.exports = async function(callback) { try { var ctr =0; const keyWordStr = []; const files = new Array("A1.sol", "A2.sol", "A3.sol"); const keyWords = new Array("string1", "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7"); const str = 0; for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) { const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]); const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8"); var lines = this.contractCode2.split(/\r

/); for(var line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){ keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false); console.log(line + " --> "+ lines[line]); }//for (var...) }//for(let..) }//try catch(error) { console.log(error) } callback() }

I am getting the following error:

$ truffle exec tool2.js Using network 'development'. TypeError: Cannot read property 'split' of undefined at module.exports (/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/tool2.js:19:40) at Object.exec (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/require/require.js:127:1) at Promise (internal/util.js:274:30) at new Promise (<anonymous>) at bound exec (internal/util.js:273:12) at Object.run (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/core/lib/commands/exec.js:80:1) at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7)

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.

